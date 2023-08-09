Salmon roe production in Russia gained momentum in 1H 2023 — trade association

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Salmon roe production in Russia jumped 28% to 896.6 metric tons in the first half of 2023, the All-Russian Association of Fish Producers (ARAFP) told TASS.

"The salmon roe output increased to 896.6 metric tons (up 28%). Caviar production, on the contrary, lost 11%, falling to 23.8 metric tons," the trade group said.

According to official Russian statistics, roe and caviar production in Russia gained 10% in the first half of this year in annual terms to reach 43,200 metric tons. Pollock roe had the lion’s share of this figure. According to data from the Association of Alaska Pollock Producers, it moved up by 10% to 33,500 metric tons, the trade group stated.

At the same time, Russia’s canned fish and preserves production shrunk by 9% year on year to 124,900 metric tons. The decline was highest for canned fish in water and in tomato sauce, by 23.9% and 22.7% respectively. Production is falling for a third year in a row after a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020. "The brisk demand for canned goods during the pandemic period prompted growth in the production of this kind of product. The output volumes are returning now to prior indicators," ARAFP President German Zverev noted.

Total fish production in Russia ticked up by 4% annually to 2.1 mln metric tons in the first six months of 2023, the ARAFP added.