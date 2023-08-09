Moscow and Beijing engaged in active dialogue on grain supplies from Russia to China — MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia and China are engaged in active dialogue on the supply of grain from Russia to the Chinese market, Deputy Head of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing.

"An active dialogue is underway on the supply of Russian grain products to the Chinese market," the diplomat said.

He noted that issues of Russian-Chinese agricultural cooperation "are regularly discussed in the course of bilateral contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as at specialized platforms for interdepartmental interaction."

In this context, the diplomat drew attention to the fact that in the joint communiques following the meetings of the heads of government of Russia and China, "the importance of promoting cooperation in the field of agriculture, expanding the scale and diversifying the product range of Russian exports was repeatedly noted."

Currently, serious positive dynamics is being observed in agricultural trade between Moscow and Beijing, the diplomat noted.

"We provide all kinds of foreign policy support within our competence to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in this area," the diplomat said.