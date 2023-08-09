Annual salmon catch in Far East soaring year to date, Russian Fisheries Agency says

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific salmon catch has skyrocketed year to date by a more than threefold increase year on year from January through August 8, 2023, totaling about 480,000 metric tons, the Federal Agency for Fisheries reported.

"The salmon fishing season is unfolding successfully in the Far East. Almost 480,000 metric tons of salmon had been caught by August 8, out of the 512,000 metric tons that was recommended by industry experts as the optimal 2023 production volume. The total catch of Pacific salmon is almost three times above last year’s figure and is 27% above the level in the same period in 2021," the agency said.

Volumes caught are traditionally the highest in the Kamchatka Region, which posted 430,000 metric tons. Production in the Sakhalin and Magadan regions is outpacing the two prior years and now stands at 18,500 and 12,700 metric tons, respectively. A record-high 1,560 metric tons of salmon was caught in the Primorye Region.