Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as Tuesday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics on Tuesday.

By the end of the trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX index edged up by 0.04% to 3,085.31 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.69% to 999.8 points.

At the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 1.92% to 97.1 rubles, the euro rate went up by 1.1%, to 106.45 rubles, the yuan rate rose by 1.35%, to 13.419 rubles.

"Purchases were held back by a decline in commodity prices, a general deterioration in external sentiment, technical overheating of blue chips," said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

On Tuesday, shares of the Raspadskaya (+5%) were the growth leaders on the stock market in anticipation of strong financial results for the first half of 2023, which will be published this week, Natalya Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global, said.

Receipts of Ozon (+3.26%), X5 Retail Group (+2.94%), as well as preferred shares of Surgutneftegaz (+2.44%) also showed the largest growth.

The leaders of the decline were shares of NCSP (-9.2%), shares of FESCO (the parent company of the Fesco group) (-3.94%), the shares of the Saint Petersburg bank (-3.29%) and the receipts of Cian (-2.69%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments for August 9, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,000-3,150 points, at the dollar-to-ruble rate will fluctuate between 93.5-97.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global believes that tomorrow the MOEX index will show movement in the range of 3,000-3,100 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 96-98 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will move in the corridor of 105-107 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will vary in the range of 13.2-13.5 rubles.