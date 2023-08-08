Russia’s customs service transfers $33.9 bln to budget in January-July

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service transferred 3.3 trillion rubles ($33.9 bln) to the federal budget in January-July 2023, the service said in a statement on Tuesday.

In January-July 2022, the Federal Customs Service transferred 3.87 trillion rubles ($39.8 bln) to the Russian budget.

According to the FCS, in January-July 2023, the customs authorities registered more than 2.26 million declarations for goods.

Declarations for goods with customs clearance accounted for 1.02% of the total number of registered declarations. Declarations for exports accounted for 0.24%, the share of declarations for imports was 1.32%.