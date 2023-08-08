Russia to create eight UAV research and production centers by 2025 — expert

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 8. /TASS/. Eight research and production centers for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are planned to be created in Russia as part of the National Project on development of unmanned aerial systems in 2024-2025, executive director of the National Technology Initiative Platform Andrey Siling told TASS.

"The network of research and production centers is one of key tools of creating and developing the industry in the federal project for support of unmanned aerial systems, which is being created within the framework of the National Project to be approved. The government is now solving a challenging task of budget balancing by key priority areas, and the model of the national project currently provides for creation and support of three centers in 2024 and five centers in 2025," the executive said.

Two of such centers have been created in Russia to date, Siling noted. These are the federal center of unmanned aerial systems in Moscow and the center in the Samara Region.