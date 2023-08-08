Kazakhstan to propose initiative supporting stable Caspian pipeline operations — minister

ASTANA, August 8. /TASS/. The Kazakh government plans to put forward a political initiative for supporting the stable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal in Novorossiysk, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev told reporters.

"As regards the provision of safety for port operations, Kazakhstan will certainly come forward with an initiative at the political level to ensure stable operations at the port, given that major oil consumers, including those from the European Union, benefit from the operations of the marine terminal," the minister said.

Such an effort "must be organized along the lines of the intergovernmental dialogue, via diplomatic channels, and the relevant directives of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan [Alikhan Smailov] have already been issued," he added.