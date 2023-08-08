Poland resumes oil pumping over Druzhba oil pipeline — operator

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Polish workers have restored a damaged segment of a Druzhba oil pipeline branch delivering oil to Germany and oil pumping has restarted, the Poland’s pipeline section operator PERN said on its website.

"The technical services of PERN completely restored functionality of the damaged pipeline string on Monday evening," the company said. Responsible units now focus on cleaning up the area of the leakage point.

On August 5, one of two branches of the Druzhba oil pipeline was shut off due to a leak on the territory of Poland. The second branch was operating normally. Reasons of pressure loss are being investigated but PERN already said that no third party was involved in the failure.