MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The euro exceeded 104 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 28, 2022.

By 12:35 Moscow time, the euro reached 103.76 rubles (+0.5%). At the same time, the dollar was at the level of 94.9 rubles. (-0.09%), the yuan rose by 0.49% to 13.18 rubles.

Earlier, the dollar rose to 95 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022.