Russia's Deputy PM instructs to consider business missions to African nations

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk instructed relevant authorities to consider the issue of organizing business missions to African countries, press secretary to the deputy prime minister Andrey Matveev told TASS.

"Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk has given an assignment in conclusion of the Russia-Africa summit to relevant authorities and entities to consider the issue of organizing business missions to African states," the press secretary said.

"It is planned that representatives of the government and the business of our country and Eurasian Economic Union countries working in spheres of agriculture, transport, industry, mineral resources production and processing, energy, digital development and other key areas of cooperation with countries of the African continent will take part in their activities," Matveev noted.