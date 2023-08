STOCKHOLM, August 1. /TASS/. Dutch company Ingka Centres has confirmed the sale of its Khimki Business Park office buildings.

"We can confirm that Ingka Centres has reached an agreement with KLS Khimki Ltd. to sell its non-core asset - Khimki Business Park office buildings in the Moscow region," the company told TASS.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are not in a position to give any further details on this transaction," a representative with Ingka Centres said.