Transneft, TMK receive proposals on modernization of pipes in Africa — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Transneft and TMK considered a number of proposals on modernization of pipelines in Africa, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that the Russian companies have done some groundwork already.

"Transneft and TMK received proposals on modernization of pipelines in Africa, they have already done some groundwork," he said.

Russian companies already have some positive experience in construction and reconstruction of pipelines in Algeria, and Moscow plans to use competences in this area in other African countries as well, the minister added.

