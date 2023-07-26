Russia’s vodka production volume falls by 4.3% in June

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The production of vodka in Russia in June 2023 decreased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year reaching 6.1 mln decaliters, according to the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In addition, the production volume of wines decreased by 12.5% compared to the same period last year to 2.6 mln decaliters, sparkling wines and champagnes - by 19.3% to 755,600 decaliters.

At the same time, 79.9 mln deciliters of beer were produced in June, which is respectively 9% and 1.5% less than in June 2022 and May 2023.

At the same time, the bottling of mineral natural water and drinking water amounted to 1.9 bln half-liters. This is more than in June 2022 and May 2023, by 16.8% and 2.7%, respectively.