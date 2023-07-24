Russia’s share in global food markets jumps in last five years — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has seen its share in the global food market rise by 1.5 times over the last five years, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin said.

"It is fair to note that we are progressing in terms of exports over the last twenty years, and we have even increased our share in food markets by one and a half times over the last five years," Levin said.

"As Russia's role in the global market grows, the need for our expertise increases. Our assessment of the world market, those events that are taking place, is becoming more and more important," he noted at a presentation of the annual analytical report on global food security and international trade in agricultural products in 2022/2023.

In 2022, Russia accounted for 2.1% of global agricultural exports, compared to the share of 1.4% in 2017.