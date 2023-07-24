Twitter's official corporate account on social media platform renamed 'X'

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. The Twitter social media company’s official corporate account on the Twitter networking service was renamed ‘X’ on Monday.

The account logo was changed from the familiar blue bird avatar to a white letter X against a black background.

Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a photo depicting the new logo being projected on to Twitter’s headquarters.

Musk said earlier that the x.com domain would now automatically redirect users to Twitter’s website.

On June 1, the celebrity entrepreneur announced plans to rename Twitter to X. On June 22, he said that the letter X would replace the bird as the company’s logo.

On October 27, 2022, Musk closed a $44 bln deal to buy Twitter. Immediately after the purchase, he fired a number of top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. According to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk also disbanded the board of directors, becoming the company’s sole executive.