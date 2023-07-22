Cuban president talks about Russian investments with Russian business commissioner

HAVANA, July 22. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has touched upon Russian investments in his country at a meeting with Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights and Chairman of the Russia-Cuba Business Council.

"I had a fruitful meeting with Boris Titov, chairman of the Russia-Cuba council. We exchanged views on the prospects of Russian investments in Cuba, which will help forge trade and economic ties between the two countries," the president wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Titov previously said that Cuba is being transformed and "fraternal relations between our peoples" are being revived, so Russian business is "searching and finding" tens of projects in that country.