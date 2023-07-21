Food security efforts possible with results on Istanbul agreements — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Efforts to support food security can only continue if there are results on Istanbul agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing on Friday.

"Developments at present, when we say we do not extend the initiative and it ends accordingly, when Russian President [Vladimir Putin] says we are not against initial noble goals of the initiative but results are needed, then it turns out we are speaking in very simple terms: let there be results first and then it will be possible to continue efforts to make food security more stable and strong," Vershinin said.

Sanction exemptions for Russian agricultural exports did not work and the reaction of Moscow was absolute lawful and fair, the diplomat said.

"What the UN attempts and attempted to do, to provide for some carve-out for Russian agricultural exports and fertilizers, simply did not work. It did not work because the mechanism was not functioning. Statements were somewhere in one place and the real life was different," he added.