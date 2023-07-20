Lukoil sees no reasons to terminate concession on terminal in Bulgaria, will turn to court

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Lukoil denies all allegations of violations at Rossenets Port Terminal in Bulgaria, sees no grounds for terminating a concession contract on it and plans to turn to the court due to statements made by a number of deputies on terminating the agreement, according to a statement released by Lukoil Neftochim Burgas.

"Lukoil Neftochim Burgas declares that all public allegations against us of smuggling and other violations on the territory of the Rossenets terminal contradict the reality. The company has always fully met its obligations on a 35-year concession contract concluded with the Republic of Bulgaria in 2011, and it sees no grounds for its termination," the statement reads.

The company claims that regular inspections of the terminal by the country’s state bodies did not reveal any violations or departure from the concession’s terms or regulatory requirements, which was confirmed by respective protocols, with state control exercised daily. "The baseless accusations by representatives of certain political parties and deputy integrations may negatively influence the image of the brand and the reputation of our company, which is still regarded as one of the best employers, partners, ordering customers in the European Union by most its employees, clients, suppliers. Due to this Lukoil Neftochim Burgas intends to turn to the court for protecting its business reputation," according to the statement.

Earlier, Bulgarian media said that the parliamentary group Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria suggested that Lukoil’s concession on the Rossenets terminal be terminated.