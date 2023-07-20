Volunteers begin 2 cleanup missions on Yamal Peninsula

TASS, July 19. Volunteers from across Russia will participate in cleanup missions in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. For two weeks they will be collecting fuel barrels on Cape Marre-Sale and on Cape Kamennyi, the regional government's press service said.

"This year, Volunteers of Arctic participate in three big expedition projects. Today, two teams will go to Cape Marre-Sale and to Cape Kamennyi. For two weeks, the volunteers will be collecting scrap metal there. The main task is to collect and have pressed 200-liter fuel barrels for further transportation," the release reads. The third ecology mission to the former Polyarny town is planned to begin on August 7. There, the volunteers will collect scrap metal, wood and will cleanup landfills, the press service added.

During the summer season in 2023, Green Arctic ecology expeditions will attract 84 volunteers from Russia's 32 regions and from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The territories due to be cleaned this year, have been cleaned earlier. In August 2022, on Cape Marre-Sale volunteers collected and prepared for transportation more than 1,500 barrels, weighing about 40 tons. In Polyarny, which was closed down in 2021, during the first expedition they cleaned the area of more than 3 hectares. The cleanup on Cape Kamennyi continues for a few years, and all the waste there has been collected for transportation.

The Volunteers of Arctic Movement is the biggest in the circumpolar region. Its 680 participants come from across the globe.

The Green Arctic Organization was established in 2014 to attract volunteers to cleanup missions in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. Over nine years, volunteers from more than 10 countries have participated in 17 ecology expeditions, cleaned two islands in the Kara Sea and rescued one polar bear.