Ukraine’s foreign trade deficit reach $11 bln in H1 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine imported goods worth $30.4 bln in January - June 2023, while its exports totaled $19.4 bln, the state statistical service said.

Machinery, equipment and transportation means amounting to $8.9 bln account for 67% of imported goods. Imports of fuel and energy commodities totaled $5.8 bln. Imports of chemicals amounted to $5.5 bln. Top three suppliers of goods to the country were China ($4.7 bln), Poland ($3.2 bln), and Turkey (2.4 bln).

Foods constituted the top item of Ukrainian exports, with their value standing at $11.7 bln. Key destinations of Ukrainian exports were Poland ($2.7 bln), Romania ($1.9 bln), and China ($1.6 bln).