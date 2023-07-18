Putin to discuss development of AI technologies on July 19 with government

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting via videoconference with members of the Russian government on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin press service.

"The main topic of discussion will be the use of artificial intelligence in the economy," the statement said.

A number of current issues will also be discussed. According to the press service, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, and Sberbank CEO Herman Gref will present at the meeting.