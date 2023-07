NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow will fulfill its obligations to supply grain to customers, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting, commenting on the termination of the grain export deal.

"For our part, we are committed to fulfilling all contractual obligations on Russian grain supplies to customers and continuing to provide assistance to those in need in developing countries despite all the obstacles," he noted.