Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 3% in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation declined by 3% month-on-month in June 2023, according to data released by the Central Bank on Friday.

The real effective ruble rate lost 20.3% in January-June 2023, the regulator reported.

In June 2023, the real effective ruble rate declined by 5% in monthly terms against the dollar and by 21.4% year-to-date. The rate moved downward in monthly terms by 4.4% and by 22.8% annually against the euro in the reporting month.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.