Russian stock market in the green by close of business — market data

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the green, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.59% to 2,902.72 points. The RTS Index moved up by 0.6% to 1,014.62 points.

The dollar lost 0.05% to 90.06 rubles by the close of business. The euro gained 0.23% to 101.2 rubles. The yuan ticked up by 0.02% to 12.62 rubles.

"The 'Friday factor,' actual during geopolitical strain periods, prevented the week to be closed more confidently. Meanwhile, the international background remained rather comfortable and the ruble did not rush strengthening," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The weak ruble during the ending week supported heavyweight stocks of exporters and resources companies accounting for more than a half of the MOEX Russia Index. "Nevertheless, the coming week may be heralded with Russian currency consolidating amid approaching fiscal period and the upward shift of commodity prices. The currency factor and the proximity of annual maximums may cause a pause in stocks growth," the expert added.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,825 - 2,925 points. Freedom Finance Global forecasts the Index range to be 2,850 - 2,950 points.