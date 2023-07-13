Russia, ASEAN to make talks on digital cooperation regular affair — Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. Consultations on digital cooperation issues will become a regular occurrence in the interaction between Russia and member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We took notice of the successful meeting of ministers in charge of science and technology development this February, and digital cooperation consultations, the first ones in Russia - ASEAN history, which took place actually last month. We agreed to make this topic a regular one in our interaction," the top Russian diplomat said, commenting on the outcome of the Russia - ASEAN ministers meeting.

The focus during the meeting was on education, Lavrov said. "The action plan on cooperation in this sphere in all educational aspects, in all areas, including specific fields, has already been prepared and will go live shortly," the minister said. "Everything is described there in great detail. A good track record has been built in this area and this plan will be effective up to 2026," he added.