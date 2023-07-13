Russia keeps oil production outlook at 515 mln metric tons in 2023 — Novak

KRASNOYARSK, July 13. /TASS/. Russia is keeping the forecast of producing 515 mln metric tons of oil in 2023 subject to decisions on its reduction, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We did not change the target for 2023 - 515 mln metric tons. This is based already on decisions made, including in respect of production cuts. Concerning the year of 2024, a forecast is now being prepared and agreed with all federal executive agencies, ministries, the energy ministry and the finance ministry. I believe forecasts can be made public as early as in coming months," Novak said.

Russia produced 535 mln metric tons of oil as of 2022 year-end, up 2% year on year. Exports ticked up by 7% last year.