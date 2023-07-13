Trade turnover between China, Russia up 40.6% in 1H to $114.5 bln, says customs

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 40.6% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to $114.547 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Thursday.

China’s exports to Russia soared by 78.1% in the reporting period to $52.284 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services from Russia gained 19.4% to $62.263 bln, according to released figures.

In June, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $20.831 bln, with exports from China reaching $9.551 bln, while imports from Russia rising to $11.280 bln.