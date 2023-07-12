Foreign drones to be banned for government purchases by year-end — Ministry of Industry

YEKATERINBURG, July 12. /TASS/. A ban on foreign drone purchases in Russia within the government order framework is planned to be introduced until the end of this year, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said at the Innoprom-2023 exhibition on Wednesday.

"We will introduce in fall until the end of the year the regime banning and restricting purchases of foreign drones for purpose of implementation of the government defense order," the official informed.

Requirements to localization of drones will also be unveiled in fall, Osmakov said. The National Project on development of unmanned aerial systems will be presented on September 1, 2023.