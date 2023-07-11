Libyan stores filled with goods, issues with grain supplies solvable — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Libya’s stores are filled with goods despite issues with grain supplies from Russia, and the problems in this regard are entirely solvable, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS.

"As far as I could see for myself there are obviously no problems with food security. Stores are filled with goods. Regarding grain supplies from Russia, there are difficulties, as I understand, not only in Libya, but across the whole of Africa. There are issues with delivery, ship insurance, and payment. But the problems are solvable," he said.

Businesses will find solutions for grain supply issues, Aganin noted. "The issue is business-related, so things will sort themselves out sooner or later. The main thing is not to interfere, and to provide support when necessary," the diplomat added.