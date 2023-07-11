Russian ministry expects trade turnover with China to rise to almost $200 bln by yearend

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia's Economic Development Ministry projects trade turnover between Russia and China in 2023 at around 18 trillion rubles ($199.3 bln) in 2023, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said on Tuesday.

"Consequently, the tasks set by our countries’ leaders back in 2019 to boost trade in goods and services to 18 trillion rubles by 2024 will be achieved as early as by the end of 2023. We expect an increase in trade turnover between our countries to 25 trillion rubles as early as in 2030. We are actively moving to payments in national currencies on foreign trade contracts. More than 90% of Russian and Chinese export payments are made in rubles and yuan," he said at the Innoprom-2023 international industrial trade fair in Yekaterinburg.

Trade turnover between the two countries exceeded 13.1 trillion rubles ($145 bln) in 2022, one third higher than in the previous year, Volvach noted, adding that the trend persists this year as well.