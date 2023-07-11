Sales of Russia’s i-Sky electric car to begin in late Q3 2023

EKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Sales of i-Sky electric cars, manufactured by Russian company Evolute, will begin at the end of the Q3 2023, Motorinvest managing partner Andrey Reznikov told TASS.

"We would like to start selling cars made in Russia at the Motorinvest plant in Lipetsk at the end of the third quarter, and as a result, reach full-scale sales in the fourth quarter," he said.

According to Reznikov, the i-Sky electric car could cost up to 4 mln rubles ($44,264), taking into account subsidies.

At the same time, Motorinvest plans to start production of the i-Jet electric crossover under the Evolute brand in August, followed by sales in September. In addition, Motorinvest plans to launch the i-Van, a seven-seat minivan, at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Evolute electric cars are currently available in Russia in two models - the i-Pro sedan and the i-Joy SUV.