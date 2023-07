MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the red, according to trading data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.46% to 2,832.51 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.53% to 976.08 points.

The dollar plunged by 1.13% to 91.25 rubles. The euro edged up by 0.35% to 100.35 rubles.