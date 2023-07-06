Domodedovo Airport plans to serve 22 mln passengers in 2023

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Domodedovo Airport expects passenger traffic in 2023 at the level of last year at 22 mln passengers, Director of the capital's airport Andrey Pavlov told reporters.

"Unfortunately, there are no current prerequisites for the growth of passenger traffic. We plan to serve about 22 mln passengers in 2023, which will correspond to roughly the level of last year," he said.

At the same time, about 30% of passenger traffic will be served in the new segment of the T2 terminal, which is planned to be launched on July 11, Pavlov added.

Head of the T2 construction project Alexander Boyko told reporters earlier that all international flights at Domodedovo Airport will be gradually relocated to the new T2 passenger terminal, once it opens.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the effects of a slight blockage in one of the sections of Domodedovo Airport's sewer system have been cleared, and it is now operational normally, the airport's press service told TASS. "There was a minor blockage in one of the sewer system's sections. Specialists have already removed the effects and are working on repairs. Domodedovo Airport is fully operational," the press service stated.