Bank of Russia sees growth of proinflationary risks — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Proinflationary risks in Russia have edged up a bit but the Bank of Russia will decide on the key rate at the forthcoming Board meeting on the basis of all factors, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Thursday.

"Proinflationary risks have grown a bit from the last meeting. This is associated with the rate dynamics also. We will nevertheless make the decision in July on the basis of all factors," she said.

The Central Bank will hold its next Board meeting on the key rate on July 21. The regulator will also unveil an updated economic outlook.