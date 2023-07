MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s customs bodies transferred 2.87 trillion rubles ($31.24 bln) to the federal budget in the first half of 2023, Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Customs bodies transferred 2.866 trillion rubles to the federal budget in January-June 2023," the statement reads.

Customs bodies registered more than 1.93 mln goods declarations year-to-date, according to the statement.