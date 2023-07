MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with September delivery on London’s ICE exceeded $77 per barrel for the first time since June 22.

According to the exchange at 11:40 Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 0.67% to $77.04 per barrel.

Later in the day, the price of Brent oil slowed down slightly, rising to $76.92 (+0.52%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with August delivery rose by 0.57% to $72.14 per barrel.