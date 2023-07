MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.15% to 2,798.02 points and the RTS index added 0.04% and reached 993.34 points at the opening of the trading session on Tuesday.

Later by 10:17 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,783.62 points (-0.37%) and the RTS index amounted to 986.78 points (-0.62%).

At the same time, the dollar grew by 0.15% to 88.83 rubles, the euro - by 0.36% to 96.99 rubles, and the yuan added 0.85%, reaching 12.28 rubles.