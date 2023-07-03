Donetsk region to export over 140,000 metric tons of grain in 2023 — authorities

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. Agribusinesses in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will export 144,000 metric tons of grain in 2023, largely through the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, DPR Acting Deputy Prime Minister Artyom Kramarenko told TASS.

"We have [achieved] the current grain export quota for this year - 144,000 metric tons. It will definitely be utilized, largely for [export to] Asian countries. The mission is to maximize use of the port. These 144,000 [metric tons] will be shipped by sea; this is as scheduled," Kramarenko said.

More than 19,000 metric tons of grain have been shipped via the port of Mariupol since May, the official said. "This is a very important event for us. We obtained a 'sea gate,' which has materially reduced shipping costs for our businesses. Shipments were made earlier [overland] via Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog, and the distance is rather long, first to dispatch [cargos] by road and then make transshipments. Now, there is the option of loading [cargos] through our port. Certainly, this will reduce the load on main transport thoroughfares and enable our farmers to work with grain traders here, who, in turn, will get the best price from them," Kramarenko added.

The port of Mariupol resumed operations in May 2022. Its current capacity is estimated at 3.4 mln metric tons of cargo.