Rare amber nugget found in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, July 3. /TASS/. A unique drop-shaped amber nugget with a diameter of 8.5 cm and weighing 226 grams has been found in the Primorsky Open Pit in the Kaliningrad Region, the mine’s press service said on Monday.

"The largest-on-record amber drop was mined in the Primorsky Open Pit," the press service said. "The rare succinite has a diameter of 8.5 cm and weighs 226 grams - this is several times bigger than the average size for such finds. The unique amber drop will be placed in the museum space of Rostec’s Amber Plant," the press service informed.

Amber drops are rare among succinites. They are formed as a result of continuous turpentine flow and free growth of dips on tree branches. Their age can be up to several dozens of millions of years. The size of amber drops is normally small and varies within 2.5 cm. "The drop of 226 grams found is the largest piece in the collection of the Amber Plant to date," the press service noted.

Specimens in the form of drops are rated very high.