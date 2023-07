MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) went down to 52.6 points in June 2023 from 53.5 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency reported on Monday.

"The upturn slowed slightly from May following softer expansions in output and new orders," the report said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.