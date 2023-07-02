No need in grain deal in its present format — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There is no need inn the grain deal in its present format since Russia will be able to help its partner countries who need food without it, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

"The dependence on agricultural products and food from our country has been realized everywhere, hence, the endless speculation on the grain deal," he noted. "Although it is clear for all that there is no need in it in its present format and that it should be terminated."

"We will be able to help our partners without it and it is not our task to feed fat-faced European burghers," he said, adding that Europeans have their own politicians "who are brilliantly administering the European economy" to address their problems.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday that Russia sees no point in extending the grain deal, with the part of the Black Sea Initiative on Ukrainian grain having become absolutely commercial.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. The agreements were originally concluded for a period of 120 days. They were extended for the same period last November. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced the extension of the deal for 60 days, warning that this period of time would be enough to see if the memorandum signed with the UN was being implemented. The grain deal was extended for two more months on May 18.