Two more ferries to be trotted out for Kaliningrad-St. Petersburg route — official

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Two more ferries are planned to be put into service to support maritime transportation between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad by the end of this year, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport Boris Tashimov said on Friday.

"Shipping companies are already deliberating on the issue of engaging two more ferries on the route as early as this year. This will enable ramping up the carriage capacity and create a reserve to substitute ships withdrawing for repairs," the official said.

Ferries carried 890,000 metric tons of cargo out of the 1.24 mln metric tons of cargo trafficked to the Kaliningrad Region. The average capacity utilization of ferries going to Kaliningrad was 95%, and going to the Leningrad Region - 85%.

Two more railway ferries are planned to be built for the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in the medium term, Tashimov added.