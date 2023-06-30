World Bank provides $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine, guaranteed by Japan

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The board of directors of the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.5-billion loan to Ukraine, guaranteed by the government of Japan, the organization’s press service said on Friday.

According to the statement, the funds "will help provide relief to households and mitigate the impacts" of Russia's special military operation.

The loan is guaranteed by the government of Japan as part of the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine Trust Fund (ADVANCE Ukraine) initiative.

By now, the global organization has mobilized over $37.5 billion to help Ukraine meet its basic needs.