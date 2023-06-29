Russian stock market mixed on Thursday — trading data

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian stock market indices closed with mixed dynamics on Thursday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 0.56% to 2,796.41 points. The RTS Index lost 0.77% to 1,006.83 points.

The dollar gained 1.2% to 87.57 rubles. The euro edged up by 0.8% to 95.1 rubles. The yuan moved upward by 0.16% to 12.06 rubles.

"Brent prices made the next attempt to reach the $75 [per barrel] mark but dollar strengthening against main currencies and the uncertainty of outlooks for global energy demand prevents the oil price appreciation," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World comments.