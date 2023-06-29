Russian Agriculture Ministry sets extra grain export quota for 2023

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. An extra element of the tariff quota for grains exports in 2023 is set as 814,800 metric tons, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said in its order.

"The additional portion of the tariff quota established in respect of wheat and meslin, rye, barley and corn, totaling 814,813,557 kg in 2023," the ministry said.

The ministry received and handled requests from foreign trade participants to reduce tariff quotas for grain in 2023, it said on the website. The order contains the allocation of the additional portion of the tariff quota.