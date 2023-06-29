Russian companies can gradually tap into new markets, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian companies are capable of gradually developing global markets, starting from CIS, SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and BRICS countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You know everything is done gradually, step by step. Let’s start from the closest neighbors, and then SCO and BRICS countries. The market is an incredibly large, a mammoth one," Putin said, speaking at the forum of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"This is exactly why I asked the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to annually hold a contest of the best new domestic brands on the forum sidelines, invite exactly small and medium companies to take part in it," the President added.