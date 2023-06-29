Hainan to hold air show in Boao dedicated to PRC's 74th anniversary

HAIKOU /China/, June 29. /TASS/. The Qionghai city administration on the eastern coast of Hainan will hold an air show and accompanying conference in Boao on the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China. According to Huang Peng, spokesman for the provincial transportation department, the large-scale event will be held from September 30 to October 6.

China celebrates Chinese National Day on October 1 every year. It is one of the country's major holidays, which lasts seven days and is also known as the Golden Week.

"This air show will showcase the best assets of the aviation industry of China and other nations and will help deepen international cooperation in the relevant field," Huang Peng said at a press conference held in the administrative center of Hainan, Haikou. The official noted that the exhibition will be "a professional platform for interaction between the government, commercial companies, manufacturing enterprises and research organizations."

In addition to the Hainan Provincial People's Government, the air show in Boao will be overseen by Beihang University (former Beijing Aviation and Space University). The provincial Department of Transportation will co-sponsor the event.

According to the distributed program, the exposition area will amount to 55 thousand square meters. More than 100 aircraft will be presented at the exhibition. More than 10 thematic events are planned during the forum which will take place alongside the airshow.

It is expected the event will be visited by 50-80 thousand people including 3 thousand representatives of aviation branch, officials and professional specialists.