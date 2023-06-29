MOEX index surpasses 2,800 points, first time since June 22

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The MOEX index surpassed of 2,800 points for the first time since June 22, 2023, according to the Moscow Exchange.

As of 11:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.69% to 2,800.12 points. At the same time, the RTS index lost 0.49% and amounted to 1,009.68 points.

Later, the MOEX index accelerated growth and added 0.82%, reaching 2,803.8 points. The RTS index fell by 0.04% to 1,014.23 points.

At the same time, the dollar grew by 0.74% to 87.01 rubles, the euro - by 0.79% to 95.05 rubles, the yuan exchange rate added 0.77%, reaching 11.99 rubles.