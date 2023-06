MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The ruble continued to decline against major currencies on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday. The dollar is trading at the level of 87 rubles, the euro - 95 rubles.

The dollar increased by 65.25 kopecks to 87.025 rubles, while the euro reached 95.075 rubles (+77.25 kopecks).

At the same time, the yuan grew by 9.5 kopecks to 11.99 rubles.