Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up at the opening of Thursday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX fell added 0.34% to 2,790.27 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS rose by 0.27% to 1,017.46 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.56% at 2,796.62 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.09% at 1,015.55 points.

According to trading data as of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.42% at 86.74 rubles, the euro was up by 0.44% at 92.72 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.39% at 11.946 rubles.